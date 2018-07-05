'American Idol' recap: Contestants sing Prince and two are eliminated

More
"The American Idol" contestants tackled Prince and a throwback jam from their childhood, but in the end two contestants did not make it through. ABC News' Will Ganss recaps the highlights.
4:08 | 05/07/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 'American Idol' recap: Contestants sing Prince and two are eliminated

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":54984872,"title":"'American Idol' recap: Contestants sing Prince and two are eliminated","duration":"4:08","description":"\"The American Idol\" contestants tackled Prince and a throwback jam from their childhood, but in the end two contestants did not make it through. ABC News' Will Ganss recaps the highlights.","url":"/WNN/video/american-idol-recap-contestants-sing-prince-eliminated-54984872","section":"WNN","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.