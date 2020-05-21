Transcript for Are Americans ready to travel again for summer vacation?

This morning at the beaches may finally be obeying. And more restaurants are ready but families across the country are rethinking summer vacation. I think logically. People will. Denture. Gingerly out can do local things before they get on an airplane. A recent survey by the US travel association found only 14% of people say they feel safe taking a domestic flight. In only 17% feel safe at a hotel many families hoping to minimize contact are now planning to hit the road instead. Are these and any kind of getting outside and see the world literally having a moment one RV rental site is reporting a 1000%. Jump in Reynolds since early April people are going to drive to their vacations this year more than they will fly. Those willing to venture far and wide can expect to see far reaching safety measures are inevitable the name how would have been to Cuba with that that's. Like in Greece where beachgoers are keeping their social distance thanks to these walls a plexiglass. Must come save and exit. In hopes of convincing more Americans to fly again. Delta will now be using electrostatic spraying on all flights the disinfecting clings to surfaces to kill viruses and bacteria. A team and then wipes everything down before the flight crew inspects the plane. JetBlue also announcing Wednesday that it will continue to keep middle seats in. And got despite the massive financial fallout from this crisis United Airlines is trying to avoid layoffs. But it says its workers will needs except a big cut in hours. Mona can really think he'll.

