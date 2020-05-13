Transcript for Anderson Cooper to co-parent with ex-boyfriend

New details from our old friend Anderson Cooper about it raising his newborn son. The former world news now acre open up to Howard Stern that he's going to co parent with his ex boyfriend Benjamin masonic. Cooper says that the two of them have remained closed after their break up widow living immediate blood relatives his friends have become its family. Mean Cooper also added that wily plans to go light scattered daddy bye baby Wyatt his acts and speaks French. Says it will ask the baby to call him pop buck. There's also Obama double. Plays a look back might act so. They're avid people who call Anderson daddy. O. And remember recently on the mall that there on world news now rock in the and it's gonna give up.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.