Transcript for Anticipation grows for Mueller's testimony for Congress

The Justice Department is warning Robert Mueller not to stray from his report when he testifies tomorrow before congress and a letter from a top justice official Mueller was also told not to discuss the actions of people. Who were not charged in the Russia investigation. After slamming the pro for more than two years president from now admits he may be watching ABC's maggots have grizzly and joins us with the latest when he Magid. Hike and it's well today we're learning that Robert Mueller plans to bring a prepared statement and that he's expected to testify for at least five hours. After months of anticipation the former special counsel will testify before the house judiciary and Intelligence Committees. First president from insisting he wouldn't watch it then and. Now I'm not going to be watching probably maybe you'll see a little bit up and I'm not going to be what watching Mueller. Because. He can't take. All those bites out of the apple. Robert Mueller is a reluctant witness appearing under subpoena he had hoped his report would speak for itself in a report is my testimony. I would not provide information beyond that which is already public. In any appearance before congress. Bullish report did not clear president trump of obstruction but attorney general William Barr did. Democrats planned to push smaller on why he didn't clear the president. If we had had called confidence. That the president clearly did not commit a crime we would have said so. This Maureen a newly released letter by the Justice Department is advising Moeller not to go beyond a redacted report. President trump telling reporters this week the Democrats are wasting their time we had had no collusion. No obstruction. We had no nothing. And the president already tweeting this morning saying he completely read similar report and it wasted everybody's time and taxpayer dollars. ABC we'll have live coverage of this testimony starting at 8:30 eastern time tomorrow and and it will be a big.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.