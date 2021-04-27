Transcript for New Apple feature limits data-sharing with 3rd party phone apps

Which are now to your Smartphone in your privacy apple is internecine a feature that can prevent your data from being shared ABC's Megan to have risen and has the pros and the cons. This morning apple taking a stand on privacy releasing a new feature allowing customers to limit how much of their data is used in shared. It's a feature that gives you a choice and a choice on knots use and share your day. This feature dubbed app tracking transparency. Lay. ER. I really big deal is a big move for apple and it's been something that they've been talking not publicly for a long time having been. The world this could be coming and they finally pulled her out. Apps commonly Trac data such as your age location spending habits and browsing history. That data can be used for things like tagging photos or mapping Ryan's but it's also sold to advertisers. Which is why targeted ads have become so popular and lucrative. Digital has made it easy to track exactly who's watched Murat. And what else are they doing and what are they buying and how they data. Experts say this new feature Bibi a double edged sword it places power in the customer's hands in terms of privacy. But it also may hurt these stocks and the small businesses that benefit from ads on FaceBook and into Graham. It really beautiful people who find out about what you're selling. Buying leveraging FaceBook services are small business owner and pay for advertising and it's actually pretty well. And you can argue that this specific type of iron and you're looking for those folks they're going to be. Really concerned because they have potential customer did very well and that's off. Grassy eat your heart and I each opry its staff next time iPhone users an. The receivers are asking for consent to share their act. You're. Meg and thank you.

