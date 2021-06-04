Transcript for Arkansas governor vetoes transgender youth treatment bill

This morning Arkansas is now at the center of a growing debate over medical care for transgender children governor Isa Hutchinson has vetoed a bill that would ban doctors from providing hormone therapies and transition related surgeries to anyone under eighteen even if they have a parent's consent. If a house bill 1570. Becomes law than we are creating. New standards of legislative interference. With physicians and. Parents the bill would make Arkansas the first state to bend gender of firming treatment for trans youth according to the Washington Post Republican lawmakers in at least seventeen other states have introduced similar bands governor Hutchinson a Republican says he met with doctors and transgender people in his state before vetoing the legislation. In Arkansas gender reassignment surgery is not performed on anyone under age eighteen. If house bill 1570. Simply prohibited gender reassignment surgeries. Did I would sign the bill. LG BTQ rights activists call the bill discriminatory and say it would lead to more severe mental health problems for youths but the bill's sponsors say it's about protecting children from making a life altering decision before age eighteen. They say they're shocked that the governor vetoed the bill. Rick interfering in the process here that we need to be anything and we need to stand up and say children first. But the bill is still expected to become law that's because state lawmakers have enough support to override the governor's veto.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.