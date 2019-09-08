Transcript for Armed man scares shoppers at Walmart

Good morning everyone we begin with the. Chaos unfolding at a Wal-Mart in Springfield Missouri just days after that deadly shooting Rampage in El Paso this time a man in military style clothing and body armor walked into a store armed with guns sending customers fleeing until an off duty firefighter sprang into action. This morning police in Missouri say this is the man who set off panic inside a Springfield Wal-Mart they say he entered the store wearing a bulletproof vests armed with an assault rifle and more than a hundred rounds of ammunition. Police say he grabbed a shopping cart and started walking around the store filming himself. On his phone. I heard a voice soft smile laugh saying it battered real rifle. Male wearing older vets. And and they are around his neck and just walked into the historic district court against them. The store manager pulled the fire alarm and just a shoppers were evacuating. An off duty firefighter spotted the man holding him at gunpoint until officers arrived no shots were fired. One as he arrived here there were a lot of people hiding outside behind. These barriers and businesses and and it was pretty pretty chaotic and I'm still shaking it was. This video shows the moment outside the store as you can see the suspect's hands raised with his phone still in his hand recording every moment approaching police where he is eventually arrested the police not yet saying what his motive may have been. What's happened in Texas and in Dayton and all that kind of stuff in the last seven days. That's on everybody's mind meanwhile this morning new information out of Allen Texas where police have now can. Firm that the mother of the El Paso Wal-Mart shooting suspect. Did call to report her concerns that are 21 year old son owned an eight K style rifle weeks before the massacre. The U information that the caller relayed it did not Warren in the additional enforcement activity. Because there was never a mention may he'd. Of concern for anybody others that so. According to police the call taker did ask if he was suicidal or had made threats toward any other person they say the mother said he was not. In the wake of the shootings in Texas and Ohio new movement in Washington and the gun debate top Democrats Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer now saying that president trump. Has given them assurances that he will review a house passed bill calling for tighter background checks said it leader Mitch McConnell slid Thursday. He believes congress may pass some form of gun regulated legislation when lawmakers return in September. But observers have strong doubts that it will include tighter background checks. And McConnell has refused calls to bring the senate back from recess saying it would do nothing to help.

