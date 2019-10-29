Transcript for Army official to testify in impeachment inquiry

We begin with breaking news overnight from the impeachment investigation. The first current White House official is now set to testify on Capitol Hill he says he was listening to president comes phone call to Ukraine lieutenant colonel Alexander event meant. It's poised to tell house lawmakers today that he was so concerned about pressure the president was putting on Ukraine to investigate the Biden's. But he complained to White House lawyer this comes as Democrats set the stage for public hearings ABC's Elizabeth her has the new details. Good morning analysts bet. Haley and Kenneth good morning to you that army officer a prepared an opening statement that is six pages long and if he notes that he is not the whistle blower but he did hear that July phone call firsthand. And he's testifying today out of a sense of duty. This morning impeachment investigators had to hear testimony from the first current White House official lieutenant colonel Alexander big men. Who thirds as the national Security Council's director of European affairs. According to a copy of his opening remarks obtained by ABC news. Didn't say if he was in this situation room with NAC colleagues and staff from vice president and his office. When you listen to and on president fronts July phone call to Ukraine. And the Inman says quote I was concerned by the cult I did not think it was proper to demand that a foreign government investigate a US citizen. Following that call didn't insist he reported his concerns that the president was pressuring Ukraine to investigate Joseph Biden to a superior twice. In his remarks they may also explained that he is testifying today voluntarily because quote. I am a patriot and it is nice sacred duty and honor to advance and defend our country. Irrespective of party or politics. The impeachment of your president is a scam president trot meanwhile in Chicago Monday blasting the impeachment probe. As speaker Nancy Pelosi announced the house will hold them. First formal vote on Thursday to outline the next steps in the impeachment process including procedures for public hearings. Or four weeks Republicans have been pushing for public hearings and the White House responded with a statement calling impeachment proceeding conducted so far. On authorize them to close door depositions illegitimate Kenneth. All right Elizabeth her thank you.

