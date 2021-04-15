Transcript for Army sergeant charged with assault

A developing story from South Carolina that house of an army soldier has been vandalized after he was charged. But the salty and a man walking through the neighborhood there ABC's Anderson GE has more on the confrontation. This morning a US army soldier is under arrest after video showed him do you Brady and shoving a black man in this South Carolina neighborhood. You're doing here. But yeah. Do you regret children they're not working and I literally walk away. What are authorities now charging 42 year old army sergeant Jonathan Portland with assault and battery component group. Great humbler tune. You're kinda wrong her. Yeah in the video of the man who was shoved says he lives in that neighborhood we're not elected it would be believe in our community. And if you are. And you're gonna ask for full. The sheriff's department which is not confirmed the victim's identity as the man approached several neighbors in a threatening manner prompting neighbors to ask until you're beaten. And that's when the confrontation at the only way. The video sparking angry protests outside Sargent pat lens house his family forced to leave their home vandalized. Sargent pat Linda's are assigned to Fort Jackson South Carolina. A Bae spokesperson says the leaders at Fort Jackson in no way condoned the behavior depicted in the video this action deeply impacts our community. Another. Unarmed black man could be did today. Because he was walking. Hand. A neighborhood then I'm told is adjacent to is. Doing absolutely nothing want penmen could. Face up to thirty days in jail if convicted. As for the victim in this case the share says the man's underlying medical condition may have contributed to the neighbors initial concern. But the sheriff would not allow operate. Kenneth Mona Andrea thank you oh.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.