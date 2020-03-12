Transcript for Attorney General William Barr's job in jeopardy

Attorney general William bars coming under fire from his boss president trop sources say Barr's job could be in jeopardy. As the president tries to overturn it results of the election ABC news has learned trump has filed a new lawsuit and Wisconsin. Taking issue with voting by mail critics say the legal strategy is misleading. And going nowhere ABC's face the Blu-ray has been tracking the overnight developments faith good morning. Hey good morning Kenneth attorney general William Barr recently contradicted president trump. On his election fraud claims and now it appears Bart could lose his job over it. This morning sort just telling ABC news attorney general William Barr's job is now hanging in the balance. President trump is said to be livid at bar. Which sources indicating bark can be fired one official tells the Washington Post several people are trying to persuade trump not to do so. But spent more than two hours to the White House earlier this week after declaring the Justice Department has not seen fraud that would change the outcome of the election. Sources describe the meeting between trump and bar as in tents. On Wednesday white house Press Secretary killing Bakken Amy refusing to say whether trump still has faith in bark than president yet any personnel announcement he'll be experts now. Presidential still denying he lost the election instead pushing his unfounded claims of voter fraud in of 46 minute post on Twitter and FaceBook. Meanwhile overnight election officials wrapped up a recount in Georgia. Where there's a growing rift between the Republican Party and the president's ally. And outside Atlanta trump supporters held a stop the steel rallied with Sidney Powell and Lynnwood on stage neither attorney is officially working for the trump campaign. But they've waged election related legal battles on the president's behalf would called for the State's Republican governor to be locked up policy. I want you to circle it. How to blow your horns. Until Ryan Jacob comes out and ordered a special session. Get outside legislature. We won't know. As I'm concerned a lot Kimmel and. With us runoff in Georgia looming next month and control of the senate at state. Election officials or urging trump and his supporters to stop the Beilin rhetoric. Don't want to lose the trump supporters. But abide by acting as where they don't lose another child support. In the meantime president Kong's attorney Rudy Giuliani was in Michigan yesterday pleading with state lawmakers there to interfere with the election process Kenneth. Baker grew gray there in Washington thank you.

