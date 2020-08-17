Transcript for Baby panda watch

Pandemonium. Not rule. Especially worried at the national zoo actually. To special deliveries alert the press the nationals who is on hand to watch this morning. 22 year old giant panda maze young appears to beat right now. And ultrasound over the weekend clearly showing what appears to be a fetus according to the zoo but surprise. Zoo says may junk could be carrying twins. Her pregnancies have gone that way in the past. We are small victory and is literally is small just an idea that giant panda and raised more than I do gives birth to. Newborn that Saddam has the baby actual you know going like a quarter to count one now doctor Russ Anderson says it's still too early to know for sure. Breeding pandas is notoriously difficult. People pandas are only capable of conceding a cop for 24 to 72 hours once a year. And may Johns no exception. She's had successful pregnancies in the past so are always hopeful that. She'll have a there's definitely the chance. Nothing will come out in this there's about a forty to fifty day growth period. But you never quite know when that implantation takes place so that's why there's such a range. But nonetheless zoo veterinarians are optimistic. This mama panda who is reaching the end of her child bearing years. Could give birth any time in the next few days hence the 24 hour hand to cam may John snoozing at the moment but her last cub. Was a fan favorite. And it may John welcomes another cupboard to this week expect full pandemonium. All over again John. Panders recently. Wrote endangered in order all species which means I think that's a huge plus all of this actually momentum. Could help kind of enforce. We're doing good work with siege conservation. We should do you are really positive thing. Positive thing indeed the national zoo's panda habitat is currently closed to the public. To provide quiet formation on but that's when he four hour a day and a camp is up and running. At national do you dot zoo dot SI dot edu and of course will be keeping an eye on it for updates as the week progresses you guys. We'll gonna have a round the clock coverage wall to wall coverage on scandal lives is that any. I can't wait I guess they're keeping move father pandas in private out of the influence. And I am not. Yeah seven Missouri in the end of the year although TV yeah yeah we're not gonna spill all the secret OK exactly this is huge about Burris has not seen.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.