Transcript for Back-to-school gadgets

Welcome back. The debate may be raging across the country about when and how kids will return to the cluster of but there's no doubt about it back to school time is rapidly approaching and whether in classroom or at home. Our own kids whiz Dick DeBartolo has us covered with this season's. Hottest back to school gadgets. Good morning deck I want to start with pen and paper used to be essential for note taking but now things are turning digital re. Actually Mona so if you wanna windows device should you want airline might want a notebook or a tablet or both likes fish. With the tonnage funny Asus spin three you can use it as a very handy notebook and class. You can fold it back using new 360. Degree in the nation and use it in tablet mood. It has a built in. Iowa it's okay active stylists with lock come technology. Up to twelve Ellis a battery life. Webcam tenth generation Intel chip. And it's thought at about. 500 dull. So weathered tablet laptop your history books you know cool backpack to put all those things that has long rant. Oh. And this is amazing I'm gonna show you every year I try to find a unique back pack and this one is as sticky as it gets a so you care what you mobile device by a Bluetooth. Can even use it as a safety device when you go biking from class and not back and I have fought again. Used turn signals or tell cause when you're gonna stop. And the text company said it's a flexible water resistant fabric. And it's resistant to physical impact. On with the takes many kids can write draw even played games on their backpack after school pioneer room inside for everything they'll need in class the techs many is running a tiny bit late because of Kobe nineteenth. They are you can pre order at the tech's web site it's 99 dollars it'll be shipping in September. And the big backpack that I showed at the beginning of the spot that has a retail of 199. And nets at textile. Pick stocks style. So that would Ali's cool tech gadgets they need to be charged as well every now and then I hear you have a power strip for us. A great palace stripped from anger. You have surge protection. Grounded protection. Room for three clogs a lot of space a transformer plug IQ charging on to report how would delivery on one port second judge an iPhone two and a half times faster. That's not enough to enjoy at six things. You wanna Choi denying things it's has six outlets and the same kind of charging the capabilities. And a Soledad about 38 dollars. Case showed two great ways to charged devices and tell them to same time. Oh definitely. And that there's a lot of kids are going to be learning at home for those kids who are trying to have a makeshift classroom lady is very important here you have some portable lamp. We did take a look at this this is great for home all our office or travel if anybody does that. Great in the dorm room is this little LED land here endlessly about this is it's very funny but the cameras probably not an issue to you but you kind of dial to kind of -- you want sole medium white white white. And then you can vary need. Greatness. And you end up with thirty different ways to have light and it's under twenty dollars it's a clip planned okay. So it's great in the dawn. On your desk and there are two ways to Howard and on quoted here. You can plug it into a see it come to little adapter or it can plug directly in G a notebook. And then you can have power anywhere you go with your no pork. Right so some great ideas for back to school. We have some great ideas and Brit v.s and other hot back to school gadgets you can check out vick's website at kids whiz Don says as well as our own website W and and fans dot com. It DeBartolo think his so much for joining us we'll be right back and you're watching world news now.

