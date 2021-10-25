Looking back on a year of pop culture

ABC News’ Robin Roberts takes us back through the year that was in pop culture, from Olivia Rodrigo to Jimmie Allen, and featuring World News Now’s very own Will Ganss.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live