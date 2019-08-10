Transcript for Backlash to Trump’s decision to pull troops out of Syria

We begin with president trump facing a growing backlash even from some Republicans. Optimists sudden decision to pull US troops from northern Syria. The president says he's making good on a campaign promise but some of its staunchest supporters say he's for train America's Kurdish allies. Who helped quite ice is four years and that leaves the Kerr is open to attack from Turkey. ABC's messed it up with Tara joins us with the latest from Washington good morning Ines. Good morning Kenneth analyst event all the president's decision comes as his own military leaders advised him again stead over fears it could destabilize the region. Overnight in new images of US forces withdrawing from their positions in northern Syria after president Johns the sudden decision to pull out of the region. Arguing he's making good on a campaign promise. It's Turkey Syria. Let them take care of it. Let them take care of it we want to bring our troops back home. The White House green lighting a Turkish incursion that could wipe out US backed Kurdish forces in that area. The Kurds have been America's strongest ally in the fight against existing Turkey wants the land to send hundreds of thousands of Syrian refugees back and music heard says terrorist insurgents. Wired News and business caring leader and our job. Well about siding with anybody we've been in serious for many years you know Syria was supposed to be a short term hit. Just a very short term hit and we were supposed to be in and out we want to bring our troops. Back home. The move drying strong criticism from Democrats and even from some of the president's biggest supporters senate majority leader Mitch McConnell saying it would increase the risk that eyes sis and other terrorist groups regroup. If we abandon them good luck getting anybody to help America in the mutual radical Islam. Al-Qaeda and ice does. Following the criticism president trump insisted. If Turkey does anything that I in my great and unmatched wisdom consider to be off limits I will totally destroy an obliterate the economy of Turkey. Not unclear just how extensive that expected Turkish incursion will be but the Pentagon fears are resurgence of ice is if the Kurds are wiped out. As the Kurds currently hold thousands of ice is prisoners and asked for the Kurds and they say they feel abandoned Kenneth and all of the best all right and that's their and Washington think you've.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.