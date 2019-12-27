Transcript for Barry Mitchell’s book report

I like reading about show business I also like cat videos but that's for later. Howard Stern fans will love this compilation of his best radio interviews of the past three decades with new essay is by stern. I gifted my friend Joey the limo driver with that and he was delighted. May. I personally don't care about Megyn Kelly's bra size. Nowadays stern presents himself as family friendly the compassionate judge on America's Got Talent. But he seems to want it both ways disavowing his shock jock past while publishing transcripts of those very interviews. You may remember comedian Greg Geraldo as a writer performer of lethal put downs on those Comedy Central roasts. Geraldo died in 2010 of an accidental prescription drug overdose at age 45. He was a Columbia university and Harvard graduate who gave up a promising law career to follow the funny. His videos are all over YouTube and they are funny and worth a look. And so is this biography by Matt Gallagher and Wayne Jones Greg Geraldo a comedian's story. Broadway. Need bra Wadey. Here's a scholarly yet engaging book by conductor lecturer rob cap below. Listening for America inside the great American songbook from Gershwin to Sondheim. But he also mentions Hamilton. Cap below examines trends and musical feeder over the last 100 years as an evolving America finding its voice. He even explains why the iconic song over the rainbow is so beloved. If you laugh at the minister of silly walks and how led bid parrot nailed to its perch. You'll enjoy Monty Python speaks and oral history by David Morgan. This revised and updated edition celebrates fifty years of the British troop that combined intellectual slapstick. Literate and generally far out characters. Into a show that became a cult hit in America. Nudge nudge wink wink noted mean know what I mean say no law. And speaking of comedy innovators Garry Shandling broke us up. And broke the fourth wall with his sitcom it's Gary Shanley whose show. He went on to lampoon late night talk shows with his groundbreaking series the Larry Sanders Show. Shadley died unexpectedly in 2016 at age 66. And his disciple the writer director jet app a towel. Has put together a beautiful homage with its Garry Shandling is book. At the tower had full access to Sharon things years of personal journals and reproduces many of those actual scribbling notes. It's loaded with photos and testimonials. From chablis whose comedy contemporaries like Sarah Silverman and Jim Carey. This is a book we should skipped the Kindle edition get the actual book. And now cats videos. No. No cat videos. Also don't like it to you to put up before the lamb pregnant I like to relaxer so public registry that like a lot couple next door by Charlotte Payne is generally disagree thriller and I liked. Right of a lifetime by the big boss Bob Iger. Fascinating and more than enough polling while wrong and middle memory now you know I like to read one years.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.