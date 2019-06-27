Transcript for Battle at the border continues

To the new legal battle to protect children at the US Mexico border we learned overnight that lawyers representing migrant children. Are now demanding access to border facilities for inspections. As the battle over what to do in Washington gets even more comp. Located. This morning lawyers are now asking a judge to step in demanding immediate inspections at border facilities. It comes as we get a firsthand look inside a Texas border facility were migrant children were reportedly living in squalor. The stationing Clint reportedly denied children's soap and toothpaste according to lawyers who went inside and spoke with them. ABC's my government toward the facility were cameras. We're not allowed what we saw our kids Hugh. Are basically in a holding cell. Type of situation it looks like a drunk tank. Concrete floors concrete rooms with a hard glass. Between then and the central area but we're told that the kids can actually Rohm and we did see them roaming around. Matt says children they're received three meals a day including oatmeal in the morning and a burrito for dinner we've also heard. People complaining about. Kids being filthy kids being mistreated. We didn't see any evidence of that. Specifically. What a mostly so our kids were bored out of their minds a Doctor Who treats children after they leave these facilities says some migrants have been served instant noodles three times per day we saudis. People 34 years from now. We probably have to refer them pediatric psychiatrist. It comes as this image grips the nation. A toddler's arm resting on her father's neck face down in the water ABC news has learned a father tried to claim asylum and enter illegally at a Texas port of entry. But he was reportedly turned away so he then turned to the Rio Grande. The man's mother and El Salvador says all her son wanted to was a good future for his family. Meanwhile president trump is blaming Democrats for the drownings site. Hate it and I know it could stop immediately if the Democrats. Change the law that the tape to laws that Democrats. Read news that James goes up Walt. Daily news that changed me asylum. But during last night's debate Democrats cleaned the problems of the border. Are the president's fault. If you go to Guantanamo Bay. There are terrorists. That are held they get better health care than those kids that it tried to cross the border we have to get under the skin of why we have this crisis. In our system because we're not being honest. About the division that's been fomented in this country. Lot of talk but some action on Capitol Hill the senate has approved an emergency aid bill for the border but it's different than the house version some of now lawmakers faced the difficult task of trying to reconcile the two bills.

