Transcript for Baylor takes it all!

This morning the Baylor Bears taking a Texas sized bite out of March Madness history. Claiming their first ever national championship. Of setting the 20/20 one favorites dickens' act the bulldogs. The zags were also chasing history attempting to become the first team in 45 years. To finish a season undefeated. But the bears took an early lead nearly four minutes passing before gives -- even scored a point second. It's finally bulldogs on the floor Baylor only widening that lead up likes quality midway through the second attack. Kids that got led by star Jalen stunts. He said the number one seeded bulldogs to the title game with this incredible buzzer beater three pointer. Does Zach got. Monday's David ups that may be but no David and Goliath story. Baylor also a one seed cruising to a championship game. Since it cracks that's. This led by junior Jared Butler. Baylor holding the lead from start to finish Hindi give Zach got their first loss since February of last year. Crust on Monday in the game that mattered most. The bears leaving the big dance champions for the first time ever I. The talent on both sides of that date just insane in fact four players will likely be first round picks. In this summer's NBA draft Jalen Suggs and Corey kiss part of Tim Zagat in Davie on Mitchell and Jared Butler of Baylor you guys what a game what it sees what a game I view as. The one of the announcers are saying Baylor has a team full of Bucky theaters and then they. Both sides of the game they dominated offense and defense and that it last night it was it was a lot of fun to watch. That the Nelly and well you're serving with us who does love the men are carrying a Saturday with a fashion. We love to see it but they can't beverage gotten competence guys.

