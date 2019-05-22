Transcript for Bear family ransacks woman's vehicle

Here at home a family and the sunshine state is recovering from a late night scare. It was Ed this service right outside their home and Willis here to show us what they discovered or rather cool will. Yeah a newly released 911 call reveals the moment a Florida mom at home with her two kids woke up to the sounds of someone in her car outside but. Bear with us this isn't your typical smash and grab. And an outside a and the car has had a fantasia burrito Slinger I don't worry. A Florida mom jolting the week in the middle of the night to the sounds of someone in her car outside. Including doing. Some people that that he didn't think we have an economic value life and parent. Lights and sirens on the ground and overhead. He hit a helicopter had a helicopter in the area clown. Finally police arriving to find the family's white Ford Explorer totally ransacked and the culprit still at the scene of the crime. It looks like it should tampering and Ayers has decided to open your car to know. It. Yes way despite the officer's request that the barbarians surrender with their paws off the furry family making a flick get away. Until the next day when they've returned to the scene of the crime and tried the family's other car luckily the doors were locked this go around. Well thankfully nobody was hurt but you already know filing that insurance claim is going to be unbearable. That was great I am well what's helping the Bear Bryant. Had held up. All that super group beer to come in the past that to happen. Them get through is not now style banks well we appreciate it we keep seeing these bear stories out there waking up and they're hungry and they want food that's isn't gonna findings are but it's not our graphics department that beer that popped up buying will there. Real there have been interrogated again can still more time we're in yeah. Demand is it that there are not wait for it there there at that very. Oh yeah. Like amateur audiences and love it it.

