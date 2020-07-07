-
Now Playing: Bear relaxes in family’s backyard
-
Now Playing: Bear takes dip in 300-gallon tub
-
Now Playing: Patrick Mahomes’ record deal
-
Now Playing: Is this time different?
-
Now Playing: Atlanta’s mayor tests positive for COVID-19
-
Now Playing: Lindsey Graham pushes back on Trump’s Bubba Wallace tweet
-
Now Playing: How much a $300,000 house actually costs will surprise you
-
Now Playing: July 4th celebrations highlight COVID-19 divide as more young people are sickened
-
Now Playing: Crisis in Puerto Rico: Earthquakes, pandemic and water shortage
-
Now Playing: Supreme Court blocks 'faithless electors'
-
Now Playing: Suspect accused of helping killer of Army soldier faces judge
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: July 6, 2020
-
Now Playing: By the Numbers: How the economy could impact the 2020 vote
-
Now Playing: Hundreds shot, dozens dead in gun violence surge
-
Now Playing: COVID-19 is ‘not as mild as people believe’: Epidemiologist
-
Now Playing: Broadway star Nick Cordero dies of COVID at 41
-
Now Playing: Country singer Charlie Daniels dies at 83
-
Now Playing: Ghislaine Maxwell in NYC jail for alleged recruiting of victims
-
Now Playing: State of emergency after influx of Americans injured, killed by gunfire