Transcript for Bennifer 2.0

Space jam coming out this summer cook. What kept gas Gwen Stefani releasing new music. The hottest celeb couple is. Many what securities bene for 2.0 back in action seventeen years after the eight listeners called off their engagement. Both Jen and Ben appearing separately at the backs live concert in LA on May second and then. They went away together for a couple days Montana. They had you know a romantic getaway as far as we know and examine. Our sources say that she's very happy it feels like 2002. All over again. The brilliantly Smart loving. Charming. Affectionate and I just admire him in every way he had an imminently and respect him. The couple began dating while filming geely. And even appearing at jazz music video for Jenny from the block. These were the originators of the celebrity name combination and and a firm was the very first time that this was. Sort of a commonplace thing then after splitting in two dozen Ford the eight blisters went on to marry and start families with other statements bases. Bend with Jennifer Garner and 51 in 48 Jen and Ben are hanging out again. The Batman actor apparently reaching out after gent announced her split. With eight rot Jetta that have always had this really strong connection and this time around people are saying it's quick it's very intense. But at same time Jennifer's very happy. That's all that matters Kevin Smith who directed Ben and Jen in Jersey girl says he came up with better -- before the world every bit knew the couple was dating. Used it in an interview with the New York Times and the rest is history but I don't think even Kevin. Could it seemed as better for reboot coming you guys. Nowhere bringing back and everything from the early 2000 similar suits are back there is only came back name that a lot of stops. I would also have an announcement snake about our name do we because like he a lot of dry ice syndrome now. We'll you didn't I didn't Arabic claimed curtain. We're six. And it.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.