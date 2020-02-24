Transcript for Bernie Sanders embraces Nevada caucus win

We turn now to the race for 20/20 and the focus turning to South Carolina. That's where former vice president Joseph Biden is expected to pick up a key endorsement this week but it's senator Bernie Sanders who has the momentum this morning. And now he's providing half price tack for one of his most controversial plans Medicare for all and ABC Serena Marshall has the latest. The campaign fell Serena good morning. And it not a good morning to both of you an after months of this being a party with no clear front runner Bernie Sanders coming up that displays of weekend victory. Now taking control of this race in the party. Nomination though likely to be determined with in the next nine days. Coming Odland dig in Nevada win Bernie Sanders embracing his new role as frontrunner. At a rally in Texas turning is focused on the general election. We're not only go to win. Vieri in attack Smith also Merc news today. A. Where good up the road in November. Young and Latino Democrats helping give Sanders his Nevada win. But lagging behind former vice president Joseph Biden among older and black voters. A key demo and the next race South Carolina. Where the State's democratic kingmaker congressman Jim Claiborne says some voters there may be turned off bystanders message. This is South Carolina. And south Carolinians. Are period a myriad. About that title. A socialist the web's at Politico now reporting Cliburn cleaning to endorse the height in Wednesday after the next debate. Sanders rivals also latching onto the socialist part of this self proclaimed democratic socialists title saying Sanders does not fit to be dissing her bearer of the party I don't think she can be total truth you keep. A democratic senate. I get a democratic senate and sheep the democratic house. In our won the shot to take on this president. Let us take a sober look at what does that stick for our parting. For our values and for those with the most to lose. With less than a week to Goebel for the South Carolina primary Sanders on sixty minutes says he's prepared to fight back. What democratic socialism is about is saying let's use the federal government to protect the interest of working families Sanders also providing a price tag for his Medicare for all. Estimating it will cost about three trillion dollars but acknowledging he doesn't have a total figure for all of his proposals. And why don't. We try to know you've mentioned. Making public colleges and universities tuition free canceling all students at this breakfast when one do. We pay for that. Through a modest tax on Wall Street speculation or can't run a war fewer every nickel on every dollar book we have accounted for you you'd talked about Medicare fraud. We have options are open there will pay for. Sanders also during that interview interview defend his some socialist policies of Fidel Castro's Communist Cuba as our comments you guys that could come back to haunt him and when they goes to Super Tuesday and Florida and that's happening. Next week Kenneth Lana. All right Sarah Marshall thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.