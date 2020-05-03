Transcript for Bernie Sanders vs. Joe Biden

They turn out to the race for the White House does battle lines are being drawn between Joseph Biden and Bernie Sanders late last night Sanders spoke out about the challenge that he's now face. This morning senator Bernie Sanders playing Monday Morning Quarterback after Super Tuesday explaining his struggle among African American voters. It's not that I'm not popular. You know Barden is is running. No mrs. With. Here's applies to a moment that's working well this Anders campaign which has long railed against the political establishment is now embracing former President Obama. Releasing this new ad showing Obama praising Sanders in the past burning is somebody who. Number two saying exactly what he believes. The Biden camp accusing Sanders of trying to rewrite history. Biden riding high off his sweeping wins from Texas to Minnesota Massachusetts and main reason more than seven million dollars on lying just hours after Super Tuesday but critics claim the party is conspiring. To block Sanders from getting the nomination. And Biden Wednesday's picking up the endorsement of former New York mayor Michael Bloomberg the billionaire getting emotional while promising his support in his checkbook to help Biden take on president truck. Today I believe that our great nation still sees that light in the Old North Church tower. The light of freedom the light of liberty flight of a quality and the lack opportunity. Now the focus shifting to Elizabeth Warren who remains in the race Sanders saying he spoke to Warren on the phone Wednesday. And she's assessing her campaign. Elizabeth Warren. That is the very very excellent centered on fuse rush won't campaign she will make a wrong decision in her own time. A Sanders says he is disgusted by some it is the personal attacks his supporters have made against Elizabeth wore.

