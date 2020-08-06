Transcript for Best graduation party ever!

In an uncertain world. Time tested values like honesty and integrity. And good feet and compassion. That's the only real currency in life. Former First Lady Michelle Obama addressing the senior class of 20/20 on YouTube a generation of students that have grown up on the Internet. Celebrating commencement there with the help of some big names to all those who feel different. If your part of a group has called. A group that does not get the chance to be sentenced to eight build your own state and make them see you from queen beat Tim PT yes. Never before have so many gathered. Celebrate a graduating class for their achievements and visions. The four hour ceremony filled with messages of hope from famous faces who are also in quarantine themselves. Well it at least it's strange now. I'm can't act correctly. You can. And drinking at home at 10 in the morning has done only acceptable it's called coping. Grammy winners. Advice from luminaries. Bone redefined by which he and his crisis. But by how do you respond to endanger education. Not and I think you'd call out. In it for the but it made comfortable and speakers rewriting their speeches and light of this week's protests you are the seeds that will grow. Into a new and different forest that is far more beautiful and loving than the one we live in today. So while this commencement may be unprecedented. Some traditions still stand not. Stand up comic dot can vote out this. Is in its class of 218 money. You are graduates in three. Two. Mind. Who loved to see that former president Barack Obama closed out the four plus hour graduation ceremony. Encouraging this generation to remain hopeful to sprint in to action with effort conviction courage perseverance and a concern for others not bad wound stop by on the flier.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.