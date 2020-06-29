Transcript for BET Awards highlights

And awards show like we've never seen before. Fifty. Wayne Brady paying tribute the late great Little Richard from the home during Sunday's Neal Boortz the night full of big stars celebrating black culture and icons Lil Wayne performing his son Kobe Bryant. Jennifer Hudson channeling Aretha Franklin. The night showcasing the best of the year. From Chloe Kelly negative stallion. Bubba show kept the classic moments of levity picture stars like Liz Feld group focused on the right side of a virtual awards ceremony did you not technically were not allowed to drink and a million. And finally get a drink up an Italian arms and of course big stars. I am here today to talk about queen. You know the one Michelle Obama presenting beyonce Knowles at one including humanitarian award we have to vote like how life depends on. Because it does so please continue to be the change you won't see the show's major. Theme the fights and racial injustice in America not black thought rhapsody and widely performing. Public enemy 1989 anthem fight the hour. The baby's daddy focusing on police brutality and Kevin Newman died that was aired its two. Including gun might as denim and Alicia Keys performing her new song perfect way to die. Six whom only he could. He sustained food every young. I can't seems to me the perfect praying. Notional there at the very end of the show host Amanda seals revealed that despite different backdrops and wardrobe changes she was in her living room the entire time. That's incredible BT really stepped it up for the culture battles.

