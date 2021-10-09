Transcript for Biden announces new COVID-19 vaccine mandates for millions of Americans

You do patiently. And our patients is worried soon. You rouge usual has cost all of us. President Biden announced sweeping across rotavirus vaccine mandates Thursday requiring all federal workers and government contractors. To be fully vaccinated he's also ordering all business is with more than 100 employees to require shots. Or weekly testing for their workers. Companies that fail to comply could face fines of 141000. Dollars per violation. What makes it incredibly more frustrating. Fees we have the tool of the combat Covert nineteen. And distinct minority of Americans support of our distinct minority of elected officials are keeping us from turning the corner. This morning Republican lawmakers are vowing to fight the new measures I legal team has RD working. And we will defend and protect our people from that some awful mandate. Governor Brian Kemp of Georgia posting he will pursue every legal option to stop this blatantly unlawful over reach. By the binding administration and now the largest federal law enforcement union is pushing back saying the president's mandate will only undermined the voluntary vaccination effort the last night the White House standing firm in its decision. Given that we do you have. A group of people in this country who decided not to get vaccinated to date we are very confident of pulling this lever vaccination requirements. Across a hundred million. Workers will have a big impact. The president's push comes as Coca cases Klein especially among children. Los Angeles last night became the first major school districts to mandate vaccines for eligible students over twelve. There's a long history of vaccine requirement for public school attendance at the image tremendous sense to act Kobe Phyllis is well I mean students who earn you know compromise or have preexisting conditions deserved to have the CX. Exit school. And the debate over masks in schools turning ugly in Tennessee teenager Grady Knox was trying to make the case for masks. Only to be mocked by the crowd. When he shared how his grandmother died of -- of aid. My grandmother. Who was a former teacher at the brother for county school system. Died of it because. Someone wasn't wing and mask this isn't very. This is there you. Meantime is Kobe case has surged more companies are delaying their return to normalcy Microsoft is now telling its employees. The return to the office will be delayed. Indefinitely.

