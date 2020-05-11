Transcript for Biden leads in electoral votes

This morning frustrations mounting as America anxiously waits for election results. The in Portland organ on Friday declared overnight the National Guard holding and after protests turned violent. Earlier peaceful crowd marched across a Portland overpass with a sign reading count every vote. In new York at least when he arrested up hurled large election protests in the city. In Las Vegas from supporters holding a stop the steel rally. Lining pretty. Act and a lunch and crap. Right there. I out from underneath. And in Detroit a stop the count protest. The ground claiming the number of ballot watchers inside when counting location was insufficient. But the Health Department calling the police after saint the building was at capacity. I did just rocks and trying to use stop the votes being counted. It's about it I thought it was important to come down here and makes it that didn't happen. The unrest coming as five states remained too close to call including Arizona were Biden holds a slight lead and I can tell you that the attitude. And that the White House tonight is. My night we focus on Arizona for a political perspective. That's where they think they can break through a create a new conversation. In Pennsylvania the counting continues the secretary of state saint there ahead of schedule. It carries had been chatting around the clock. Yeah everybody's tired but incredibly dedicated to getting this done. And now the race tightening in Georgia. Drums lead shrinking overnight after workers scanned the final absentee ballots in Fulton County the State's most populous county which includes Atlanta. Any ballots in there that are flags to be adjudicated by the boat review had all. Those have to be dealt whereas before you can probably that bad. For the wolverines Hannawald golden rule and they'll see any podcasters of autumn ballot. That hasn't done whether it has the whale was marred the ball real battle then decide voter intent. Now confusion over when George it will finish reporting results the secretary of state saying the expect that to happen by Friday. But officials in Gwinnett County say the expect a final tally by Saturday. I want everyone knows someone who is that every legal vote in Georgia won't count. And right now we have about 200000 ballots left to be counted with the apps developed process. We've. Kelly we're told sting that's as many as they could and then it also about forty to 50000 early votes in the recount every legal vote will be count. And as president drums window to winning a second term appears to narrow his teen is vowing to fight already filing multiple lawsuits or going to win outright. But should those three extra days of ballots matter we believe will prevail the Supreme Court and divided this morning feeling confident he will win once the votes are counted. Every vote must be counted. No it's going to take our democracy away from us and this won't be easy. I'm not naive but I also know this is well. To make progress. We have to stop treaty and our opponents. As enemies. We are not enemies. What brings us together as Americans is so much stronger. Than anything they can tear us apart. So what's the bottom line and Joseph Biden holds his lead in Arizona and Nevada he wins and Pennsylvania won't matter but for president trump to went. He needs Pennsylvania with a combo of several other states.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.