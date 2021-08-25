Transcript for Biden sticks with Aug. 31 Afghanistan withdrawal deadline

This morning time is riding out for thousands of people hoping to escape the chaos in Afghanistan. Where America's longest war will officially end in less than one week. We are currently on pace to finish by August 31. The sooner we can finish them better. Each day of operations brings added risk to our troops. President Biden is standing by his August 31 deadline to withdraw troops and evacuated both Americans and the Afghans who helped the US mission. Family is desperate to leave have been boarding buses under the cover of darkness. Went to the airport gates and callable fewer than fifty yards separate the final Taliban checkpoint in US forces the Taliban controls who gets into the airport. And who does not. We're leaning against a group they're not letting at the moment. On Tuesday the Taliban announced it's now blocking Afghans trying to leave the country from reaching the airport cleaning wants to protect people from terrorist threats. More than 70000. People have been evacuated in the past ten days. Including more than 5400. Americans but during new concerns about where some of the evacuees are being taken ABC news has learned officials in Carter are privately warning about a growing crisis. At facilities where refugees are being held. Due to a lack of space. Food and water in the meantime two members of congress are now defending their secret trip to Afghanistan congressman Peter miner and Seth Moulton. Travel to Kabul Tuesday. Claiming he wanted a closer look at the situation. The trip prompting a letter from speaker Nancy Pelosi. Warning lawmakers that travelling to the region. Would distract from the evacuation process but in a statement mired mall in both of whom fought in a rock say they took a military flight into the country. BC the flight was not full and that your flight out included some empty seats. After that August 31 deadline president Biden says contingency plans were being developed to exhaust the timeline if necessary but. The military will soon have to start packing up and moving out. If you're going to meet that deadline.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.