Biden takes aim at gun violence

More
Thursday, President Joe Biden is expected to announce a number of executive orders as gun legislation remains stalled in Congress. ABC News’ Faith Abubey reports.
1:40 | 04/08/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Biden takes aim at gun violence

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:40","description":"Thursday, President Joe Biden is expected to announce a number of executive orders as gun legislation remains stalled in Congress. ABC News’ Faith Abubey reports.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNN","id":"76942672","title":"Biden takes aim at gun violence","url":"/WNN/video/biden-takes-aim-gun-violence-76942672"}