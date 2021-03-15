Transcript for Biden weighs in on Cuomo allegations

This morning president Biden weighing in on the crisis threatening to bring down New York's democratic governor had to pull. Investigate about the way we. But top Democrats in New York are refusing to wait for the attorney general's investigation. Should resort should risk. It's clear that Governor Cuomo has lost the confidence of his governing partners. As well as. People of New York. A seventh woman has accused Cuomo of inappropriate behavior a former state house reporter writing and New York magazine that during a holiday party in 2014. The governor grabbed her hand refuse to Lego what do we saying am I making you uncomfortable I thought we were going steady. And now Cuomo's office space is even more scrutiny the Washington Post reports Larry Schwartz a long time Cuomo aide in charge of the State's Covert faxing roll out. Allegedly pressure county official across a state. Asking them about their loyalty to Cuomo Schwartz tells the post he discussed the allegations against Cuomo with county officials. Asking if they can wait for the findings of that investigation before drawing any conclusions but the post reports at least one official has file notice of an ethics complaint. Fearing their county's taxing supply might suffer if Schwartz didn't like their answer. ABC's Trevor alt as and Albany, New York. Schwartz tells the post he was acting as a friend of Cuomo's he never mentioned vaccines and he did nothing wrong the governor's office says Schwartz has been volunteering for the state for a year and any suggestion he acted in any way unethically is patently false. As for the claims against Cuomo the governor denies any misconduct or harassment and apologize for comments that may have been misinterpret it but even Democrats who stopped short of calling for his resignation. Wonder if Cuomo can still lead. The governor should look inside his heart he loves New York to see if if he can govern effectively. And Governor Cuomo is also facing an impeachment investigation.

