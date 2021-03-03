Transcript for Biden’s new vaccine timeline

This morning a surprising rollback it is now time. To open Texas. 100%. Texas governor Greg Abbott making the announcement ending the statewide mass mandate and declaring taxes businesses can fully reopen next week. The daily case average has increased 3.4 percent from a week ago. And despite the rise at least eleven states have either recently loosened restrictions or plan to in the coming week. This morning new unpublished studies found the Brazilian variant more contagious and may be able to re infect people who previously had told it. I remain deeply concerned about and social introductory. And. The declaration of force in Houston Methodists are leading Texas hospital to put out a statement against the order asking all Texans to keep wearing your masks. Now's not the time to let out. I've asked the country to Wear masks for my first 100 days in office. Now's not the time to let our guard down. While states are actively battling Covert restrictions there's big news on the vaccine front. This country will have enough vaccine supply a city for every adult in America. By the end of me. That's progress president Biden utilizing the defense production act now to the historic partnership between rival pharmaceutical companies Johnson and Johnson and Merrick. In order to produce more vaccines earlier than expected. And add considerably to our capability. I both near in the long term. The president also pushing to reopen schools the First Lady who's a teacher herself getting involved. Joseph Biden along with education secretary Miguel Cardona will visit schools in Connecticut and Pennsylvania. Not a president also announcing that pre K through twelve teachers staff and child care workers. Be prioritized the vaccine he says he wants all educators. To be vaccinated before the end of the month.

