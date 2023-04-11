E-bikes blamed in deadly fires

More fires are being linked to e-bike explosions, including a recent fire that killed two children in New York. ABC News’ Andrew Dymburt has safety tips from fire officials.

April 11, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live