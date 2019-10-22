Transcript for Bill Taylor to testify before congress

We begin with a key day in the impeachment showdown in Washington. A crucial witness has to Capitol Hill the top US diplomat who said withholding military aid from Ukraine would be crazy testifies before congress today. It comes as president top lashes out and a new interview overnight calling on Republicans. To get tougher and fight for him. He also said he hopes an attorney general William Barr will look into Hillary Clinton's potential ties to Ukraine. ABC's Korea Mitchell is here with more treat a good morning. Good morning to you Kenneth and Hayley the president says his allies should be more supported and standing up for him and his administration. And he's calling out one Republican in particular. President Tom is demanding Republicans only in mind. They have to get tougher fight because. The Democrats and tried to hurt the Republican party for the election. He lashed out calling on his party to be more united like his democratic rivals at LLC politicians. But two things they have this vicious. And they stick together. They don't have been prominent in them that's Romney has said he's open to the idea of impeaching the president if the evidence is there. Holding up funds to a foreign nation particularly one that's under military threat. In order to fulfill a political purpose is a real problem. During an interview with Fox News overnight from condemned the investigation calling it unfair but admitted but it tells me it's going to be great for us as a Republican Party if they actually impeach me I don't know that's true in. As the president continues to get Dan what he calls a phony investigation. On Capitol Hill testimony continues. Today William Taylor the top US diplomat in Ukraine will testify behind closed doors. He raised the alarm about the possibility time may have withheld aid for political gain. In a text message to the US ambassador to the EU Taylor wrote quote I think it's crazy to withhold security assistance for help with a political campaign. Trump is shrugging enough or did you know ambassadors who. I don't know what these. Hello. Now key supporters including senator Lindsey Graham say they'll stick with the president. Congressman Adam Schiff a leader in the impeachment inquiry tweeted the GOP and lacked the courage to confront the most dangerous and un ethical president. In American history Kenneth.

