Transcript for Bipartisan agreement on infrastructure bill

This morning low lawmakers on Capitol Hill celebrating a rare bipartisan breakthrough we've shown I'm Garrett cuts at night. That we can work together. That we can put is side. Ideological. Differences. Seventeen Republicans voting with every Democrat in the senate to advance a one point one trillion dollar infrastructure package it includes a 110 billion dollars for highways 65 billion to expand broadband Internet. And seven. That part noticed have a Democrat Republicans name on it over last year tire and care who you are. This is what's bringing America together by one estimate the bill would create 500000. Manufacturing jobs right when he 24. And your peers to be a deal on the biggest sticking point how to pay for it. Democrats rejected a plan to increase the gas tax and Republicans refused to raise taxes on the wealthy. The White House so far been vague about the potential deal saying the funds will come from the leftover quoted relief money. Along with quote strengthening tax enforcement when it comes to crypto currencies and other bipartisan measures negotiations are still underway the Senate's vote last night only pushes the bill to a formal debate. Then a vote the lawmakers on both sides or sounding optimistic. At a time when Washington seems broken. This group of members behind me came together along with others. And decided we're gonna do something great for a country. And even if this bipartisan bill passes the senate is still has a long way to go and also faces some big hurdles in the house. Where progressive Democrats like Alexander are caused imports has want more spending Mona. They think you.

