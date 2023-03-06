Bird strike forces emergency landing

A Florida-bound Southwest flight was forced to turn back to Cuba after a bird strike damaged an engine, causing the cabin to fill with smoke. ABC News’ Derricke Dennis reports.

March 6, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live