Transcript for Boeing faces pressure to ground 737 Max 8 jets

Now to the other big story this morning Boeing is now facing even more pressure to ground at 737 Max eight jets. After that deadly crash in East Africa all of the European Union has now grounded the plane. And the man in charge of New York city's three local airports is now speaking out urging me FAA to take action. ABC's Stephanie Ramos has the latest good morning Stephanie. Kenneth good morning today NTSB FAA and Boeing officials are expected to meet with Ethiopian officials about waiter the black boxes. From the plane that crashed a will gulf. It's likely Ethiopians won't be able to extract that data so it may have to happen in its second country. Today the FAA continues to face major criticism for not ground in Boeing 730. Mass deaths after the Ethiopian airlines crash and months after a different crash in Indonesia this past October. But other countries not taking cues from the FAA instead they've already grounded the aircraft lawmakers are calling for the ethnic and to act. I think it makes sense to that's a ground the aircraft until we have better information. The chief of New York airports enter New York's governor Andrew Cuomo also calling on the FAA to strongly consider grounding the fleet. Flight 302 took off Sunday morning carrying 157. People and just six minutes later that plane slammed into this field. The black boxes has been found but the lead investigator says they won't even begin to examine the black boxes until they can clear the debris field. If there's a problem with the airplane the world needs to know now in the US there are only 72 masses out of thousands of planes and at least two US pilots have complained about them in the past. Reporting that an automated system seemed to cause their Boeing 737 Max planes to tilt down suddenly. They recovered after disconnecting auto pilot. The FAA in any statement says there's no basis to order a grounding. These travelers going from Houston to Orlando not feeling so confident. I would try to go deploy. Here in Washington the White House says the president spoke of Boeing's CEO who says. He's absolutely confident in the safety of the airplanes now if your concerned. Both American Airlines and southwest list the plane you're traveling on during the booking process Kenneth Stephanie Ramos thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.