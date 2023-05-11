Bombshell in Natalee Holloway case

Peruvian authorities have agreed to extradite Joran van der Sloot, the prime suspect in Holloway’s disappearance in 2005, to face charges in the U.S. ABC News’ Andrea Fujii has the details.

May 11, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live