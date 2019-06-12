Transcript for Border death outrage

We turn out she new questions being raised about the death of a migrant teenager in US custody at the border officials say he had the flu new video shows him dying and a holding cell with absolutely no one caring for him. This morning outrage is growing up for the release of this disturbing video showing the final moments. A six year old Carlos Vasquez is life in a Border Patrol sell nearly one week ever crossing into the US the Guatemalan team was diagnosed with the flu. At a Texas processing facility with a fever of 103. He was supposed to be checked again two hours later and be brought to the hospital of symptoms got worse. But Carlos was taken to a quarantine facility he and his cellmate who also had the flu we're seeing sleeping on cement slabs with pools sheets. I think was negligent homicide. I mean someone needs to be held to account it is completely. Unacceptable for a sixteen year old child. To die of the flu. For nearly thirty minutes the camera captures Carlos struggling in pain. Wearing a surgical mask before he falls to the floor necks of the cell door he then manages to drag himself to the toilet before he collapses again. The video which Border Patrol later gave to police then goes black for the next four hours during mag dapper records indicate well for checks were done. But when the video returns Carlos is somebody wakes up to find him on response that and alerts the guards Democrats in congress are now demanding an investigation. The chairman of the house homeland security committee saying now only to Border Patrol whole Carlos longer than the legal limit and apparently failed to care for him while he was sick. The agency seems have been on troop what congress and the public about the circumstances around his tragic death this it's inexcusable. Border Patrol officials say the agency was overwhelmed at the time with migrants and they insist welfare checks were conducted on the boy. The report indicates the border west prescribed Tamiflu but doesn't say whether he got the drug court we're told does not give flu shots all the security says it's investigating the case.

