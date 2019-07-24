Transcript for Boris Johnson to become next UK prime minister

Now to Britain where new prime minister is taking power today conservative Boris Johnson is a former journalist and the former mayor of London. He's taking power and is already facing a daunting challenge CBC's Julie MacFarlane is in London with details Juliet good morning. Mourning today mourning Kenneth yes that's right this morning Britain for past well commend. A new prime minister but does not show it is no inauguration. It is classic British understatement. Busted the incumbent trees MA. Will offer her resignation to the queen shortly oft away is the new prime as a Boris Johnson. We'll then visit the queen when she will anoint him an Hoss came to form a government and had name. And then. All I give niches. It Boris Johnson is elected a date in history for the United Kingdom. The new prime minister will need into Downing Street to lead the country through Dre exit the nation's biggest challenge since world routine. Boris Johnson on Tuesday overwhelmingly baited in by members of the the conservative content. And a jock. This change in leadership coming in the middle of a parliamentary session that he is not PM just yet. To reason may will deliver a final prime minister's questions before heading to the palace to quit Wes soon off to Boris Johnson will fall day to meet the queen. And she will ask him to form a new government as prime minister. He and I. Noticed. There will be people. Around the place. Who questioned the wisdom of your decision. But he faces a host a reception from some members of his day in Ponte several ministers quitting their jobs before he's even taken office crowd. Right across the pond some warm low was for him from present trump. Top spot. This is Britain truck. While fast on bourses agenda is to appoint his new cabinet but still have to slack the members of the old god he doesn't want to keep. And then from numb attend. He will appoint his new ministers one by 1 the told this morning as we can expect a cabinet full of the best credentials expect more women on people of color to sat guys. And of course Julie we know he will be tasked with making sure Bre X it comes to fruition Juliet thank you for joining us this morning.

