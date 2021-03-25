Transcript for Boulder mourns victims of supermarket attack

Overnight tributes across boulder for the victims of Monday's supermarket shooting. From candlelight vigils to this procession for officer Eric Talley who died in the attack in the City Council holding a special meeting for the public to discuss their grief. He was miss student that rehear its. Once speaker of former high school teacher of one of the victims Denise Dong. Who worked at the supermarket. It was December and a senior year after weeks of helping him compete application. Colleagues and I celebrated him I heard a position asking it hurts I thought about Ciena had any or every day December. Every year that I taught him this eager he carried down the halls during passing periods as I've ever went crazy with his old soul holiday music. Stung was one of ten people killed Monday when police say a gunman opened fire in the kings super parking lot. Before continuing his rampaged inside that 41 year old suspect is expected to make its first court appearance today. He's a US citizen who came here from Syria when he was three sources say investigators are learning about its quick temper and possible psychiatric issues the still no word on why the supermarket was targeted. This morning survivors are grappling with a new reality. Now I wake up every night since. You know gunshots. And I can't sleep. Is that what happens when you close your eyes at night that you see is what we know her away your gun fire says gunfire Italy and yet I wake up. The mother of about. Southbound fast. Darcy Lopez managed to tease Kellner the store she crawled into a cabinet when the shooting started. I was cramped into little ball we were just waiting for a gunman to come around the corner and ended and shoot us I just said. To myself if this is the world that I live and just take me. To say we had a little in this world. Meanwhile 14100 miles away police arrested a man who walked into this grocery store and Atlanta Wednesday they say he was carrying two long guns in three pistols he was sent for psychiatric evaluation law enforcement agencies across the country are being warned to take more precautions. A bulletin for counterterrorism experts with the NYPD is warning of more public acts of violence adding malicious actors may view the loosening restrictive Kobe in nineteen related public health and safety measures. As a chance to perpetrate violence. And the White House is considering whether to issue executive orders on gun control big could include stronger background checks and a crackdown on so called ghost guns. Which are made from case.

