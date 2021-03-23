Transcript for Boulder supermarket shooting leaves at least 10 dead

The shooter. Shoot a little this morning witnesses are describing the moments the shooting Rampage. Began at the kings super supermarket I probably heard thirty shots. Religious you're just pop pop pop pop pop which is running in the dialing in the street. Police confirming late last night that ten people are dead including boulder police officer Eric Talley. Police vehicles holding a procession overnight escorting officer tallies body from the scene. The 51 year old had an officer with the department since 2010. I'll Santelli responded to the C was first and see. If he was fatally shot. The chaos began around 2:30 PM when a gunman armed with a rifle started shooting in the parking lot and police and swat teams rushed to the scene. Truth I didn't. It. This shooter opening fire on the officer is making his weight into the store where shoppers and employees huddled inside a storage room. I was just checking out at at those self checkout on perfect. Celso in the store and also the senators shots. And and glass broke above my head. On so I turned to Ron and there was a lady laying down next to me. Witnesses say the grocery store was more crowded than a typical Monday. Because of looming bad weather and the pharmacy was filled with people waiting for Kobe vaccines. My grandchildren and my son in law worked walked into the pharmacy for him to get a Covert nineteen shut. And the shooter came in. Shot the woman in front of them shots rang out store employees directed customers to the Barack where they could safely exit. Brewer an exit in exit. And that's just one thing that I'm I'm I'm renewed and it. I'm looking at him ahead. Officers tried to communicate with the shooter barricaded inside and used a bucket truck to get a better view as thousands of people watch this life stream posted by ZSG video. As it all unfolded. Yeah. About one hour later police escorted this man from the stork shirtless and bleeding down his leg. Apparently in handcuffs being led to a structure authorities have not called him the suspect or released a possible motive in the shooting one. Is that it has some sort of philosophical. Ethnic white supremacy Islamic extremist. Overlay to it so if you eliminate that first second. And think about what are the other possibilities. Is that. It's its workplace violence that he used to work there in he's mad or personal he would and there. Estranged girlfriend the domestic dispute. Hours before store customers who escaped the Rampage say they never imagined it could happen. And bolder and bolder feels like a Bobble. And the bubble bursts or it doesn't you know Reuters or were sickening or sometimes though. End this feels like to say despite an America. They're hoops ideas nearly got a killed for getting them. A soda you know in a bag of chips. As we mentioned the officer killed in the shooting was a father of seven. His sister tweeted this overnight saying quote officer Eric Talley is my Big Brother he died today in the boulders shooting. My heart is broken I cannot explain how beautiful he was and what a devastating loss this is to so many. Fly hi my sweet brother you always wanted to be a pilot sore.

