Transcript for Boy dangling from ski lift

This morning dramatic video showing a twelve year old hanging on to a chairlift as it moved up this mountain in Canada keep body hair and Lee and grant and says he slipped off the chair and pops. Back done. He managed to wrap his arm and elbow around the edge of the chairlift and the safety bark which saved him from falling. People on the chair behind and can be heard yelling hang on as a mountain top inches closer almost everywhere. Okay. Leo holds his grip for too long minutes before he finally makes it. Your grad. Let it cookbook but a good. His mother heard about the incident once William gone home and then she watched a video. MR and I watched it and I just got sicker and sicker and I'm like. You wouldn't call it would have broken ankles and lay eggs and hit. Meehan admits he lifted to safety bar too early this morning he has this advice and what's your message to those so workers out there that. By now I'm. From sound advice fortunately Leah was not injured.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.