Transcript for Bracing for Hurricane Delta

Overnight thousands of tourists trapped in the bullseye as hurricane delta bears down on Cancun. Hers credited uttered the powerful storm pitching vacationers off guard. Airports packed as travelers scrambled to get out. Officials in Cancun clearing out more than 30000 people staying in hotels along the coast many were moved to these makeshift shelters England. Along the entire coastline heavy rain high winds and dangerous storm surge slamming beaches and now. I issued a mandatory evacuation fall tourists and those of us. Look sort of this thing all planning to visit our coastal community Alabama and Louisiana declaring states of emergency so that back you Haitians already under way. This storm is already proving to be a much stronger storm that Sally. Delta is set to make its way up to the Gulf Coast later this week. Heeding the Louisiana and Mississippi coast is a category two storm late Friday into Saturday. Possibly slamming the same areas recently devastated by hurricanes Laura and Sally. These floodgates in Morgan City, Louisiana being closed flood barriers also set up a New Iberia. He went from Port Arthur and Beaumont. Over two and say that right along the Alabama State line needs to be on the lookout. Weary officials near New Orleans even posting this sign asking the famous storm chaser Jim can't Tariq to stay home. And Hendry from GE ABC news.

