Transcript for Brazen New York subway attack caught on camera

This morning video of a random vicious attack at a New York's subway station as a good samaritan Russia's aid to help fight off the suspect Iceland. Substantially sized knife yes and I heard a woman screamed. And so that's enough for me Sean Conn a boy was waiting for a train in Manhattan Wednesday night. When he saw a man come up behind an unsuspecting woman stabbing her multiple times. Security video shoes the large knife in the suspect's right hand. That's when caught a boy jumped into action. Jumped on his back and that took us. Down to the platform. Surface I'm trying desperately to keep him down. Face down because I know that if he gets up or if he can turn on me. And he has that knife now on a potential victims. Once the suspect was pinned to the ground bystanders piled on top of them. The knife fallen onto the tracks. Moments later officers arrived arresting the suspect this is this second attack at the union square station in two days the mayor promising a safer environment as the city reopens after the pandemic. Said the other day. Recovery equals public safety and public safety equals recovery I really believe. Transit officials also weighing in this unprovoked attack is both senseless and deeply disturbing. And another reminder of why additional uniformed police officers and mental health services are needed in the transit system. Con a boy fears that help won't come soon enough. New Yorkers gonna reopened. And expect people to go out to restaurants and and in theaters. It can have this happen. The victim suffered non life threatening injuries the suspect is charged with four counts of assault.

