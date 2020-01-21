Transcript for Break in the “Pillowcase Rapist” case?

Nearly four decades after a serial rapists terrorized South Florida. Police say they found their man kimono he just. The wrong the wrong. This morning's six year old Robert Koehler is behind bars accused of being the person behind the pillowcase and a string of Cole case assaults the so called old case freight best began his spree in 1981. Attacking 45 women in just five years the pattern went undetected until investigative reporter noticed the similarities and notified investigators. His MO was to target young professional women including nurses teachers and students he would sneak in through an unlocked door or window. He's a pillowcase or covering tipster has faced. Hold them at knife point and tie them up during the attacks. In one case he allegedly returned to the scene of the crime weeks later. Before leaving a detective wrote an obscene message on his victims mere. That only appear once steam from her shower meted visible only one of its victims ever caught a glimpse of her attacker. And finally gave police a speaks to look for still it would take another thirty years were four officers descended on this for a neighborhood in Palm Bay. Arresting Koehler who is a registered sex offender for an on related assault neighbors were stunned. He knew that he had a little bit. A checkered past who had no idea. Number accidents. Police have not revealed what led them to Koller and he's not yet entered a plea. The pillowcase rapist abruptly stopped his crime spree in 1986. After attacking an elderly woman in our home. The task force assigned to the case disband it the next here after the trail went cold.

