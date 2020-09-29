Transcript for Breonna Taylor grand jury transcripts to be made public

A major development and the Rihanna Taylor case the Kentucky attorney general has agreed to make the grand jury transcripts public. It comes as newly released video sheds light on the moments after the botched drug raid that let to Taylor's death. Here's ABC's Megan tough resilient. This morning after nearly a week of outrage over the grand jury decision not to file murder charges and embryonic Taylor case true. I a judge has ruled the hearing transcripts will be entered into the court record and made available to the public. The decision coming after one grand juror filed a lawsuit to release the transcripts and attorney for the juror claiming the closed door proceedings were a compelling public interest overnight Kentucky's attorney general Daniel Cameron condemning the move releasing a statement claiming. Our teen had an ethical obligation not to release the recording from the grand jury proceedings. Adding we stand buyer belief that such a release could compromise the ongoing federal investigation. And could have unintended consequences. Such as poisoning the jury pool Taylor's family has accuse Cameron of slowing down the case since the beginning. I never had faith that Daniel camera to begin with I knew he had already chosen to be on the wrong side of the law. The moment he won its at the grand jury to make the decision. The decision comes as new police body cam video obtained by vice news. Shows the chaotic scene after Taylor was killed in her apartment. Now in one video you see a police dog barking and officers yelling commands. As Taylor's boyfriend Kenneth walker is arrested. I don't know how. In another witch ABC news has not independently verified ex officer Bre hankins and is seen returning to Taylor's apartment. Immediately after the shooting in rather than being escorted away from the scene which is department policy he appears to ask about schalke scenes. Well I don't back down into Louisiana your news. On Monday hankins in pleaded not guilty to wanton endangerment for firing into a neighboring apartment the only charges to come out of the grand jury indictment. British terror file a lot he wants to remain anonymous instead they compelled to act in a manner that promotes transparency. The transcripts are due to be released tomorrow. Motor Megan thank you oh.

