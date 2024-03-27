Bridge disaster investigation

The NTSB has launched an investigation into what caused a cargo ship to veer into the Francis Scott Key Bridge. ABC News’ Lionel Moise reports on the key evidence.

March 27, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live