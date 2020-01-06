Transcript for Bridging the divide

Good morning pastor Wesley I really appreciate you joining us I wanna start. By saying that this is a difficult time for our country and in the nation's capital in an area where many of your congregants resigned. We sought peaceful protest turning to civil unrest over the weekend I want to know what was going to your mind as you saw those images. A mixed emotions heartbreak. That peaceful turned violent and then also an understanding that this community is being pushed to the brink. And this typically happens. When people can enough subtle and understanding but also a heart rate because I know that this is not the most productive way to see change in our nation. And faster you have two sons yourself as a parent a black teenagers in a country where they can be seen as a threat simply because of the color of their skin. How do you prepare them for that as they grow older and what is your message to other parents who might be thinking the same thing he's. It is difficult question you know I took my son down just to see to protest. In a lot of typical conversation on the way back trying to explain to him what his civic responsibility. And then about proper engagement with police and so I think. All parents need to teach their children. Bob proper engagement when they are cost and bar. Or arrested by police officials to make certain that we message that all police officers are not enemies but rather our allies to the common good. And that we had these unique experiences where death and devastation sit in we have an obligation. To raise our voices peacefully in protest. And lastly passer we are seeing protesters expressed frustration disappointment anger you touched on some of that over a system that they say failed them. Is there a message of hope that you can offer particularly to the youth to right now are hurting. Yes is that belief that the same way our 4004. Mothers helped push this nation and change it. That they have the same capacity with their voice and their boat. That although there's frustration there's also opportunity in these upcoming primary. And general election so mark prayer is it not only to protest but you raise your voices at the ballot boxes well. Did you have eight conversation with your congregation to get service this Sunday. I'll resources recording obviously. Meanwhile but I did post a very special message. To our membership and to all those who were following us on our social media platforms. Speaking from heart. In its sonar is a markets Graham peach state fans his true you all are all essential to.

