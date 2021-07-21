Transcript for Bringing Broadway back

The home for the first time in a long time the arts are quite literally. Acting on Broadway hangouts hear about these cells hey crowds gathering under the neon billboards in the heart of Times Square. For than nine hours a rock opera we'll. Lakers show I've seen him back in New York and then see everything shut down the even those nowhere in the hiring. This show in particular bringing the arts not only to folks. Who missed the theater during the pandemic but said the deaf community to. How. And I'm hearing requirements again I was thrilled to see people accessibility. In the spotlight here in Times Square. Ardent death. We're in this finally as blank yes up until now collected teaming up with the Times Square alliance all month long. Proving it not only are the heart back with that there's a place for every one who wants to enjoy them it feels. And it feels really positive you'll powerful feels wonderful time to be able to be creating new accessible inclusive art. On Broadway 496. Long days after broadly officially lowered its curtains due to the pandemic. And today there accessible to every. Have you could this guy tonight in one word what would report being honest and it didn't help. Powerful. You me. Community the collaboration. Between bag hearing world and the death world. In in the art world. Yet that's what I must have a little bit of broadly magic in the air to you no doubt. I would still deemed about the. That high kick. The Times Square alliance is celebrating accessibility and the arts all month long lighting up more than 75 screens every single night you see it happening behind me at midnight. With up until now collective American sign language cover of Gladys knight's big night train to Georgie guys. That was absolutely beautiful so cool to be there I mean the arts and then you add in the accessibility factor it was. My advice broadway's Backstreet performing as well I was gonna say this time last year times where it looked like a ghost town so it's just a little refreshing the seat. A little bit of a normal thing.

