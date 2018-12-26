Transcript for The British royal family in 2018

Christmas Day turned out to be of royal affair across the pond with Prince Harry inductees Megan. Celebrating their first Christmas as a married couple alongside Prince William. In duchess Kate. Dora power couples arrived together at church and painting and England for the royal Bailey traditional Christmas Day service between Elizabeth and Prince Charles also attended. And at Christmas celebration tops off in especially busy year for the British royal family. They really does ABC's Molly hunter brings us up to date on just how packed the Utah when he eighteen has been. Of course the year below and to make it in Harry. Last spring with fat wedding just weeks away Megan was first treated to a lightning. And the crowds adore her big kids adored her and even threats even endorsed her tube but who went expected. This. Hugging out in the open like that no royal had ever done that. As fairy tale weddings go in this one did not disappoint 29 million. Why do look gorges he looked so handsome the perfect day. Barely had the confetti settles and often they headed for a 16 day Pacific tour more adoring crowds of course. By now grow Hud could become the new norm plus an insane rounded tree planting those reading self because he morneau is revving three planes and picked his opening. You name it and all of those outfits. Meanwhile the royal baby milk continue to deliver heat in William brought forth another child. Prince Louis Arthur Charles they've called him. The crowds the matters and seemingly every reporter in the country still turned up. It is now lower first introduction. Prints are who turns seventy this year. Port Charles he'd probably like to be kings that mom shows no signs of giving up the throne at any time seeing. I spotted his year was getting to watch the lovely making down the aisle as her dad. Was well didn't and disposed. And the other royals well there's lots of them and they're still all around and an Edward and injure and Sophie and Beatrice. There's loads more besides just luck. Doing well whatever it is they do it. Prince Philip 97 now in his dapper is ever. He's retired from public life but still rocked up for the big wedding for the queen god bless there's soldiers on pretty much so low these days. 92 herself now and still packing and all manner of appearances and duties she is still opens parliament and entertained presidents did T. He seems to love it all and look like that the queen Anne Megan laughing and giggling together good buddies seem so it seems. Did I mention Megan and Mary October brought the news that they're expecting. As is customary with broad pregnancy is. The press had sex with Megan's major eagerly seeking signs of the much awaited Beatty bound and also as is customary and ecstatic public showered the happy couple. But they need to it. Lots and lots of baby toys but. Just isn't rosy world Louisville beat in this last year grew ever rosier. Came this bombshell there is a storm brewing in the British press about a possible growing rift between meg and and Kate new yellow world rift after such a wonderful year. Hi really do hope not. Molly had very ABC news London. A busy year for the royals and of course Queen Elizabeth it's getting skewered I'm Twitter. Fuel critics at criticizing her over her annual Christmas addressing that she's out of touch talking about you know lecturing everyday Britain's about avoiding anger and tribalism. As she sat in front of this giant gilded gray and piano out. And her opulent room inside Buckingham Palace L McCormick gold there exactly oh. Another wrench as she lived just a little bit you know I think she's an easy target. I didn't Eric.

