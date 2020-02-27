-
Now Playing: Tony Goldwyn talks 'Scandal,’ being nude on stage and more
-
Now Playing: Cast of ‘Moulin Rouge! The Musical’ performs medley
-
Now Playing: Behind the scenes of Broadway’s ‘Moulin Rouge’
-
Now Playing: Michael Strahan follows through on singing challenge
-
Now Playing: Nik Wallenda talks about his next highwire challenge above an active volcano
-
Now Playing: Broadway heads to Madison Square Garden
-
Now Playing: After Epstein: Survivors in their own words
-
Now Playing: This artist makes the most realistic-looking celebrity sculptures
-
Now Playing: Family faces 'Shark Tank' to sell their father's invention
-
Now Playing: Best-selling author, adventurer Clive Cussler has died
-
Now Playing: ‘GMA’ Hot List: Elisabeth Moss shares what she would do if she was invisible
-
Now Playing: Motown writers and Temptations’ Otis Williams unite with Broadway’s ‘Ain’t Too Proud’
-
Now Playing: Michael, Sara and Keke play ‘Jersey Shore’ trivia
-
Now Playing: ‘Jersey Shore’ cast on Angelina drama, Snooki retiring and more
-
Now Playing: SSK's ‘The Internet Always Wins’
-
Now Playing: Keke wants to be a royal chef
-
Now Playing: Why the ‘Shark Tank’ investors rejected the ‘Licki Brush’ product pitch
-
Now Playing: Lady Gaga announces new music release
-
Now Playing: Pitbull, Static and Ben El perform 'Further Up'
-
Now Playing: Pitbull talks collaborating with Static and Ben El